Walker honored for Lady Lions’ performances

Staff reports

Rakaia Walker earned Austin American Stateman’s Player of the Week honors for the Lockhart Lady Lions as they won two of three games recently, beating Leander Rouse and Kyle Lehman while falling to Cedar Park.

Lockhart also suffered a narrow, 55-47, loss Monday night, despite 27 points from Walker.

In the loss to Cedar Park, Walker poured in 35 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and had 5 steals. Mylah Johnson had 15 points, 4 assists, 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Tiease Arrazola added 3 points and 3 assists, Marissa Sosa 3 rebounds, and Za’Kayla Shannon 3 points.

In the win over Lehman, Walker had 30 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, while Johnson tacked on 19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Trinity Alexander added 6 points, 5 rebounds and an assist.

Walker also went for 30 points in the win over Rouse, also grabbing 12 rebounds, handing out 2 assist and grabbing a steal. Johnson had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists. Other Lady Lions filling the stat sheet included Tiease Arrazola with 3 points and 3 assists, Trinity Alexander 5 points and 4 rebounds, and Za’Kayla Shannon 6 with points., 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal.