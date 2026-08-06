LPD welcomes Officer Miguel Sosa to the force Share:







The Lockhart Police Department recently welcomed Officer Miguel Sosa as the newest member of its team. Sosa was officially sworn in and received his badge from Capt. Daniel Williams during a ceremony marking the beginning of his service with the department.

Police officials said they are excited to have Sosa join the department and look forward to the dedication, professionalism and commitment he will bring while serving the Lockhart community. The department congratulated Sosa on his new role and welcomed him to the Lockhart Police Department.