Manor cools off Lockhart, but Lions still unbeaten in district￼

March 16

Manor New Tech 6,

Lockhart 4

Lockhart watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 6-4 loss to Manor New Tech on Wednesday.

Manor New Tech took the lead on a home run in the second inning.

Manor New Tech got things moving in the second inning, when Daniel Alden-Cortinas hit a solo homer.

Manor New Tech scored three runs in the fifth inning. Andrew Cyphers and Braylon Thomas all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Alden-Cortinas was credited with the victory for Manor New Tech. The pitcher allowed seven hits and four runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out nine. Malachi Mathis threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Mathis recorded the last four outs to earn the save for Manor New Tech.

Ethan Mendez took the loss for Lockhart. The righthander went four innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking zero.

Gavin Gomez led Lockhart with two hits in four at bats.

Manor New Tech racked up eight hits. Thomas, Matthew Ruiz, and Alden-Cortinas all collected multiple hits for Manor New Tech.

Lockhart is 10-7-1 overall and a perfect 3-0 in 5A Region III District 17 play. The Lions played at McCallum Tuesday and will host McCallum Friday with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

“The varsity is starting to mesh,” Lockhart head coach Trey Honeycutt said. “It’s a slow process and we have experienced a few growing pains along the way. We will continue to learn from our mistakes and compete each pitch.”

March 15

Lockhart 6,

Crockett 4

Lockhart built a five-run lead in the second inning and then held off Crockett’s charge for a 6-4 victory.

Crockett scored three runs in the failed comeback on a error, a double by Evan Garcia, and a groundout by Jacob Mendieta.

Lockhart earned the victory despite allowing Crockett to score three runs in the fourth inning. Crockett’s offense in the inning was led by Cameron Dickey, Garcia, and Mendieta, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Crockett got things moving in the second inning. Crockett scored one run when Jacob Reed singled.

Ivan Gonzales earned the win for the Lions. The fireballer allowed six hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out nine.

Hunter Dement took the loss for Crockett. Dement allowed five hits and six runs over six innings, striking out six.

Jacob Whisenant, Guiovanni Vazquez, Gavin Gomez, Jacob Contreras, and Ethan Mendez each collected one hit to lead Lockhart.

Reed led Crockett with two hits in three at bats.

March 14

Lockhart 4,

Crockett 2

Lockhart defeated Crockett 4-2 after taking the lead late in the game.

The game was tied at two with Lockhart batting in the top of the seventh when Nick Ogeda singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

Lockhart opened up scoring in the first inning, when Gavin Gomez singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Crockett tied things up at two when Jacob Mendieta’s sac fly scored one run for Crockett.

Landon Hernandez captured the win for the Lions. The fireballer went seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out five and walking one.

Mendieta took the loss for Crockett. The hurler lasted four innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out three.

Cameron Dickey started the game for Crockett. The pitcher went three innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out one

Ogeda went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Lockhart in hits.

Jacob Reed led Crockett with three hits in three at bats. Crockett didn’t commit a single error in the field.

March 12

Lehman 11,

Lockhart 0

Lockhart fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-0 loss to Lehman. Lehman took the lead on a double in the first inning.

The Lions struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Lehman, giving up 11 runs.

Lehman fired up the offense in the first inning. Abram Sanchez drove in one when Sanchez doubled.

A single by Gavin Gomez in the first inning was a positive for Lockhart.

Guiovanni Vazquez took the loss for Lockhart. The Lions’ pitcher allowed six hits and five runs over three innings, striking out one.

Nathaniel Perez started the game for Lehman. The hurler surrendered zero runs on one hit over one and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking zero

Jacob Whisenant, Gomez, Jesse Ancira, and Jacob Mireles all had one hit to lead Lockhart.

Lehman totaled nine hits in the game. Lehman was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error.

March 11

Bryan 5,

Lockhart 2

Eric Perez was credited with the victory for Bryan. Perez went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out seven.

James Magallanez took the loss for Lockhart. The pitcher went five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out one.

Ethan Bryant, Guiovanni Vazquez, Nick Ogeda, and Gage Deutsch each managed one hit to lead Lockhart.

Mason Ruiz led Bryan with two hits in three at bats.

Lockhart 10,

Bastrop 3

Lockhart sailed to an easy victory over Bastrop, 10-3.

The Lions got things started in the first inning when Jacob Contreras singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Lockhart put up four runs in the fifth inning. Lockhart offense in the inning was led by Guiovanni Vazquez, Gavin Gomez, Contreras, and Ethan Mendez, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Mendez was the winning pitcher for Lockhart. The pitcher allowed five hits and three runs over six innings, striking out four and walking one.

Owen Boone took the loss for Bastrop. The bulldog surrendered eight runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out five.

Lockhart scattered eight hits in the game. James Magallanez and Gomez all managed multiple hits for the Lions. Gomez and Magallanez each managed two hits to lead LHS.

March 10

Lockhart 6,

Pflugerville 2

In the first inning, Pflugerville got their offense started when an error scored one run for Pflugerville.

After Lockhart scored one run in the top of the fifth, Pflugerville answered with one of their own. Lockhart scored when Nick Ogeda singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Lockhart pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. In the third Guiovanni Vazquez drew a walk, scoring one run, Gavin Gomez singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, Williams induced Jacob Contreras to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored, and Gage Deutsch singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Ogeda was credited with the victory for Lockhart. The righthander went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out two and walking zero.

Williams took the loss for Pflugerville. Williams allowed two hits and five runs over two and a third innings, striking out two.

Jacob Whisenant went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Lockhart in hits.

Lockhart 6,

Cedar Creek 4

Lockhart defeated Cedar Creek 6-4 after taking the lead late in the game. With one out in the top of the fourth Gavin Gomez grounded out, scoring two runs.

Cedar Creek fired up the offense in the first inning, when Reynaldo Borrego singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

In the top of the second inning, Lockhart tied things up at one when an error scored one run for LHS.

Ivan Gonzales was credited with the victory for Lockhart. The pitcher went four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out two. Gage Deutsch threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Deutsch recorded the last out to earn the save for the Lions.

Nick Galvan took the loss for Cedar Creek. The righthander surrendered six runs on five hits over five innings, striking out three.

Jacob Contreras went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Lockhart in hits.

Ethan King led Cedar Creek with two hits in three at bats.

March 8

Lockhart 18,

Travis 0

Landon Hernandez threw a gem to lead Lockhart past Austin Travis 18-0. Hernandez induced a fly out from Aiden Villasana to end the game.

Lockhart got on the board in the first inning when Gavin Gomez drew a walk, scoring one run.

Hernandez led the Lions to victory on the hill. The pitcher allowed zero hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out 11 and walking zero.

Ivan Gonzales led Lockhart with two hits in three at bats. Lockhart tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Gonzales led the way with two. Lockhart was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.