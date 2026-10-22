Maria’s opens in Martindale, bringing family recipes and a personal touch Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A new restaurant located at 408 Lockhart Street in Martindale is bringing more than 20 years of family recipes to the table, giving residents another place to gather and enjoy a home-cooked meal. Maria’s, which opened just a few weeks ago, has already received an enthusiastic welcome, with opening-day crowds exceeding the expectations of owner Javi, who named the restaurant in honor of his mother.

For Javi, opening Maria’s was about more than starting a business. It was an opportunity to share family traditions and recipes his mother spent two decades perfecting. Many of the dishes served today are the same meals he remembers enjoying after school, prepared with the care and attention that became a regular part of his childhood. “Maria’s is named after my mom, who has spent the last 20 years perfecting her recipes,” Javi said. “Some of the dishes we serve today are recipes she would make for us when we got home from school. Growing up around her cooking, I had the opportunity to learn from her and develop an appreciation for the time and care she puts into every meal.”

Those memories helped shape his vision for the restaurant. Rather than simply opening another dining establishment, Javi wanted to create a welcoming place where customers could experience the food he grew up eating and feel comfortable gathering with family and friends. “What inspired me to open Maria’s as a brick-and-mortar restaurant was the opportunity to share those recipes and experiences with the community,” he said. “I wanted to create a place where people could sit down, enjoy a good meal, and experience the same food I grew up with.”

The restaurant’s menu reflects those family roots, with particular attention given to its chilaquiles and accompanying salsa, two offerings Javi takes pride in serving. While the food remains central to the business, he believes hospitality and personal connections are equally important. “Our goal is for customers to feel like they are part of our family when they visit Maria’s,” he said.

Having lived in Martindale for more than 20 years, Javi and his family have developed strong connections throughout the community. Many residents have watched the family grow and followed the restaurant’s development, making the opening especially meaningful. The response, however, caught Javi somewhat by surprise. What was intended to be a quiet soft opening quickly became a much busier introduction than anticipated, bringing both challenges and encouragement as the restaurant began operations. “We had planned for a soft opening, but it turned out to be busier than I expected,” he said. “I wasn’t fully prepared for all the support we’ve received, but I’ve adapted and learned a lot along the way.”

Among the most rewarding moments, Javi said, has been watching the dining room fill with customers enjoying meals, margaritas, music and conversation. Those scenes have reinforced his belief that Maria’s can become a gathering place for the community. “Seeing people come together and enjoy themselves makes all the hard work worth it,” he said. Looking ahead, Javi is focused on strengthening daily operations, developing a dependable staff, and maintaining consistent food quality and customer service. Building teamwork between the kitchen and dining room remains a priority as the restaurant establishes itself.

He also hopes to become more involved in Martindale, support local activities, and find meaningful ways to give back to the community that has welcomed his business. For Javi, success will ultimately mean more than a busy dining room. It will mean creating a place where families return, friendships grow, and his mother’s recipes continue bringing people together, one meal at a time.