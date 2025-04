Martindale Comes Together to Clean Up Share:







The Martindale Community Clean-Up Day took place on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Mayor Katherine Glaze was accompanied by Council members Mike McClabb, Matthew McGovern and his wife Dorothy, Sam Clinton, and Terri Werner. They were also joined by Sean McDonald, who operated a backhoe, along with Gary Job Corps students supervised by Ramon Narvarro. A total of seventy-seven residents took part in the cleanup effort.

Courtesy Photo.