Martindale Community Library announces March events Share:







Martindale Community Library is excited to announce their events that they will be hosting in March.

They invite everyone to join them for weekly events like Lego Club. Hosted Wednesdays from 4:30 pm from 5:30 pm. You can build your own world or work on one of our sets.

Creative Conversations is also a favorite on Fridays from 11:00 am-12:00 pm. There is no crafting experience required, and it is a wonderful time for adults of any age.

Their “Any Book” Book Club is Friday March 6th from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Stop by and tell them about your most recent reads, who knows you may just find your next read.

Starting March 21st, the Library will be hosting Digital Lift Navigator classes from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm. These two-hour long classes will be once a month; the goal is to provide basic technical support to rural communities. By enrolling in this class, you will learn to navigate android devices, either a tablet or laptop. Upon completion of the course, once a month for six month you will get to keep the device you learned to use. These classes are aimed primarily for adults 50+ but welcomes all.

For more information, please email martindalelibrary.programs@gmail.com. These classes are provided by Digital Lift.

Join them on Saturday March 28th for Arts & Crafts Hour from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm. This is a great time for kids (Pre-K and up) to express themselves creatively. Stay tuned on Facebook and Instagram for updates on this month’s activity.

For our adult crafter’s they have Crafter’s Corner on Friday March 27th from 2:00 pm – 3:00m pm. No experience is required, and materials are provided. Stay tuned on Facebook and Instagram for updates on this month’s activity.

Struggling with stress? Need helping to calm down after a chaotic day? Their Peer Support Specialist George Barrera will be hosting a class on Managing Stress, the first part of the class is on Thursday March 19th from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, the second and final part of the class will be on Thursday March 26th from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

The Martindale Community Library is located at 411Main St. Martindale, Tx. Follow them on Facebook and on Instagram @martindale_community_library.