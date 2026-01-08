Martindale Community Library January schedule Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Now that the holidays are behind us, the Martindale Community Library is excited to get back into the swing of things.

Recently the library announced their activity schedule for the month of January.

Features this month include Lego Club on Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30.

On Thursdays from 11am-12pm storytime will be hosted.

Creative Conversations will be held on Fridays from 11 am-12 pm.

On Friday January 9 join them for their first “Any Book” Book Club of the year. Book Club will meet from 2 – 3 pm and is open to any adults, no matter what genre you read.

On Saturday, January 24 join them for Arts & Crafts Hour. This is a kiddo friendly craft time. Perfect for little ones or big kids. This months Arts & Crafts hour will be from 11 – 12pm.

Crafter’s Corner is on Friday January 30th. For the more experienced crafters, join them from 2 – 3 pm.

The Martindale Community Library is located at 411 Main Street in downtown Martindale, TX. Normal hours of operation are Wednesday 12-6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.