Massive truck manufacturing plant could bring thousands of jobs to area Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County could soon become home to one of the largest manufacturing operations in Central Texas. Daimler Truck North America, one of the world’s leading commercial truck manufacturers, is considering building a 2 million-square-foot facility on approximately 611 acres near State Highways 80 and 142. The proposed development, known as “Project Hercules,” would manufacture medium- and heavy-duty trucks and could begin construction as early as 2027, with operations potentially starting in 2029. While the company has not made a final decision, the possibility of landing such a major employer has already brought together officials from San Marcos, Hays County and Caldwell County.

The proposed property is located in Caldwell County, outside the San Marcos city limits, although approximately half the land falls within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The site is believed to include part of the TriTexas Logistics Park, formerly known as AXIS Logistics Park, a roughly 2,000-acre industrial development that has been preparing to attract major employers. Developers have already invested tens of millions of dollars in roads, utilities, and other infrastructure to prepare portions of the property for construction. Its location between Austin and San Antonio, along with access to major transportation routes, could make it an attractive option for Daimler as the company looks to expand its American manufacturing operations.

For working families in Lockhart, Luling, Martindale, Maxwell, and surrounding communities, the proposed plant could provide employment opportunities closer to home. The operation would need workers in manufacturing, skilled trades, maintenance, technical operations, and administration, with employee benefits and an emphasis on local hiring. Although Daimler has not announced exact employment numbers or salaries, the facility could offer opportunities for experienced workers and recent graduates interested in manufacturing careers. Its arrival could also create additional business for local contractors, transportation companies, and suppliers.

The company announced in August that it was exploring locations for a new U.S. manufacturing facility as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen domestic production. The proposed plant would expand its American manufacturing network while providing additional production capacity to meet future customer demands. Local governments are already considering steps that could help attract the project. On Nov. 12, Caldwell County commissioners voted 4-1 to establish Caldwell 142 Reinvestment Zone No. 2, covering approximately 611 acres near Martindale. The designation would allow the county to consider future property tax incentives, although no tax abatement has been approved. The San Marcos City Council is scheduled to consider a proposed Chapter 380 economic development agreement on Dec. 1, with a second reading expected Dec. 15. The proposal would also involve annexing the property into San Marcos. Daimler is not seeking school district incentives, but financial details of potential city or county agreements have not yet been publicly established. A manufacturing plant of this size would bring additional demands on local infrastructure. According to information released by San Marcos officials, the facility would require approximately 300,000 gallons of water daily, with about three-fourths used for employee-related needs and the remainder supporting manufacturing operations. The plant would have a maximum electrical capacity of approximately 30 megawatts, with San Marcos providing wastewater services and other utilities supplied by separate providers. Increased truck traffic along State Highways 80 and 142, road maintenance, and possible infrastructure improvements would also need to be considered. With Caldwell County already experiencing rapid growth, residents will likely want to know how those demands would be handled and what costs could fall on taxpayers.

Despite the interest surrounding the proposal, Daimler has emphasized that no final decision has been made. In a Nov. 19 statement, company representatives said they were continuing to evaluate locations based on workforce availability, transportation access, infrastructure, supply chains, and room for future expansion. The Caldwell County property is reportedly the only Texas site still under consideration, although locations in other states remain in the running. The company has not announced a final investment amount or confirmed how many permanent jobs would be created.

For Caldwell County, Project Hercules represents a significant opportunity, but one that still comes with unanswered questions. Our leaders will need to weigh the potential economic benefits against the costs of incentives, infrastructure improvements, and the impact on surrounding communities. If Daimler ultimately chooses Caldwell County, the project could become a major turning point in the area’s economic development, bringing a large manufacturing operation to a region already experiencing considerable growth.