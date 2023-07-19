Maxwell Water Supply finally getting new home Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

When Justin Ivicic became general manager of Maxwell Water Supply Corp., several years ago, the company’s tiny building on the community’s Main Street was sufficient enough to handle its business.

Recent growth and projected growth within the Maxwell Water Supply sector is something Ivicic simply calls “insane,” therefore the company is planning a new headquarters that will encompass about 4,800 square feet and will soon more than double its existing employees.

Currently, Maxwell Water Supply has six full-time and one part-time employee. Ivicic foresees having as many as 15 employees. Ivicic sees that number growing even larger if projections are accurate.

“We don’t have an office staffing plan in the works, but the projected growth in the area, but remember, we go from next to San Marcos and Kyle to just outside of Luling and the north side of Prairie Lea, so we’re pushing the limits on our customers, field service workers and our office staff,” Ivicic said. “We’re getting so large that it would be advantageous to us to use our own employees rather than hire contract workers for repair work.”

Maxwell Water Supply actually has a territory on the west side of I-35 just south of Kyle.

The planned new headquarters, which is out for bid, is at 9270 SH 142 in Maxwell. Proposals will be read aloud Aug. 24 at the Maxwell Special Utility District Board Meeting at about 6:30 p.m.

“We bought the property between Yanez Tavern and (the convenience store) about five years ago,” Ivicic said. “We probably bought that property at just the right time.”

In 2015, Maxwell Water Supply served about 1,200 customers. Today, that number is about 3,000, and Ivicic believes the last 1,000 have come online in the last four years.

“Our Capital improvement plan is supposed to be a 5-year map, what we’ll need for projected growth,” he said. “What they’re estimating is insane.”