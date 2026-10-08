McMahan’s Oktoberfest brings a full day of cars, music, food and fun Oct. 17 Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

McMahan may be a small community, but on Saturday, Oct. 17, it will have plenty going on as Oktoberfest brings together classic cars, live music, food, shopping, contests, and a full day of activities at several businesses around town. The celebration also gives visitors a chance to spend time in one of Caldwell County’s historic communities. McMahan, located about 10 miles east of Lockhart, was once known as Wildcat and later Whizzerville. The area’s history stretches back to the 1800s, and the community eventually took the name McMahan in honor of Edward J. McMahan, who operated a store there. Farming and livestock were an important part of life in the community’s early years, and the Whizzerville name is still very much alive today through Whizzerville Hall.

Over the years, McMahan has become a popular stop for people from across Caldwell County, including plenty of visitors from Lockhart. Some make the short drive to shop, while others come looking for a good meal or something sweet. Bumble & Bloom Bakery & Refillery has built a following for its sourdough chocolate chip cookies, while Whizzerville Hall has become known for its pizza, earning Best Pizza in Caldwell County honors in 2025.

Whizzerville Hall has also become one of the community’s regular gathering places, with food, live music and events that bring people together throughout the year. Oktoberfest will once again put the hall near the center of the action. The day begins at noon with a car show presented by Curtiss Auto Restoration. Awards will be handed out at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in entering a vehicle can pick up an entry form at Whizzerville Hall.

The McMahan Oktoberfest Crawl will give visitors a reason to move around town instead of staying in one spot. Local businesses will take part with food, shopping specials, and entertainment, making it easy to spend the afternoon exploring what McMahan has to offer.

All About You Boutique will have photo opportunities and shopping specials throughout the day. Bumble & Bloom Bakery & Refillery will serve homemade sourdough soft pretzels for the celebration, giving visitors another reason to stop in along with the bakery’s popular sourdough chocolate chip cookies. Whizzerville Hall will feature Oktoberfest beer specials and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Singer-songwriter Mandy Rowden will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.

Rowden is a familiar name in the Central Texas music scene. Along with performing and writing music, she is the founder of Girl Guitar, an Austin-based guitar, songwriting, and rock-and-roll school for women. She also teaches Business in Music at Texas State University and has released four albums of original music. Locally, she is also known as the founder and executive director of the Texas Women Songwriters Festival, which made its debut in downtown Lockhart in 2025. When Rowden wraps up her set, the music will continue at Crest Brewery. The Hoppy Travelers are scheduled to take the stage at 5:30 p.m. The Hoppy Travelers feature Greg Guenther on guitar and trumpet, Shane Ellis on bass guitar, Stephanie Johnson on keyboards, and Cody Baird on drums. The four-piece group will provide the evening soundtrack as the Oktoberfest celebration continues. Crest Brewery will also serve bratwurst during the event, keeping with the German-inspired theme. A stein-holding contest is scheduled for 7 p.m., giving visitors a chance to test their strength while getting into the Oktoberfest spirit.

Between the car show, local shopping, live music, and food, visitors can easily make a day out of the trip. They can check out the cars, browse local shops, grab a sourdough treat, stop by Whizzerville Hall for pizza and Mandy Rowden’s performance, then head over to Crest Brewery for bratwurst, The Hoppy Travelers, and the stein-holding contest.

For McMahan, Oktoberfest is another chance to show why people from Lockhart and other surrounding communities continue making the drive there. It may not be a large town, but between its local businesses, good food, and community atmosphere, McMahan has built an identity all its own. For more information about McMahan Oktoberfest, visit the Whizzerville Hall Facebook page or call Whizzerville Hall at 512-398-4601.