Miller named Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Share:







Lockhart, TX – Lockhart ISD is proud to announce that Adam Miller has been named the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.

Miller currently serves as the Director of School Safety and Community Relations, a position he has held since 2024. In this role, he has led the district’s safety and security programs, partnering with local law enforcement and school leaders to strengthen campus safety, emergency preparedness, and crisis response efforts across Lockhart ISD. He also oversees district communications and community relations, promoting transparency, engaging families and stakeholders, and sharing the accomplishments of students, staff, and schools. Additionally, Miller has provided leadership and oversight for Athletics, Fine Arts, Community Education, and Student Health Services, demonstrating his ability to lead cross-functional teams, build collaborative relationships, and advance districtwide priorities in support of student success.

“Adam Miller is an extremely thoughtful and respected leader who understands the importance of strong instruction, meaningful relationships, and continuous improvement,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Estrada. “His extensive experience and unwavering commitment to excellence will be invaluable as he leads our teaching and learning efforts and continues to build on the great work happening across Lockhart ISD.”

As a member of the district’s executive leadership team, Miller has helped lead numerous districtwide initiatives focused on employee engagement, organizational culture, strategic communications, community partnerships, and student success. During his time in district leadership, Lockhart ISD has experienced improvements in staff engagement and retention and launched innovative workforce initiatives, including a first-of-its-kind affordable housing partnership for district employees.

Miller has also played a key role in strategic planning and continuous improvement efforts across the district, helping lead attendance improvement campaigns, employee feedback initiatives, leadership development programs, and cross-functional projects designed to strengthen organizational effectiveness and improve outcomes for students. In addition, he helped lead community engagement and strategic communication efforts supporting the successful passage of Bond 2025. Through a comprehensive public information campaign, extensive stakeholder outreach, and ongoing community engagement, Lockhart ISD voters approved the bond package with more than 76% support, paving the way for the construction of Seawillow Middle School and the acquisition of land for future schools to support the district’s continued growth and long-term success.

Miller brings more than two decades of experience in public education, serving in a variety of instructional and leadership roles throughout his career. Prior to joining the district leadership team, he served as principal of Navarro Elementary, assistant principal at Lockhart Junior High School, and assistant principal at Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary. Earlier in his career, he worked as an instructional coach in Del Valle ISD and served as both a general education and special education teacher in Austin ISD. He earned National Board Certification as an Exceptional Needs Specialist in 2014, reflecting his commitment to instructional excellence and professional growth.

Miller has served on numerous district, regional, and university advisory committees focused on leadership development, educational improvement, and organizational effectiveness. He currently serves on advisory councils for the Cooperative Superintendency Program and Texas Principal Leadership Academy at the University of Texas at Austin. In 2025, he was honored with the Nolan Estes Ascension Award in recognition of his contributions to public education and commitment to educational leadership.

“I am honored to serve Lockhart ISD in this new capacity,” Miller said. “Teaching and learning are at the heart of everything we do, and I look forward to working alongside our teachers, principals, and district leaders to continue strengthening instructional practices, supporting student growth, and ensuring every student has access to exemplary teaching and student-centered learning. Lockhart ISD is a special place, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our students, staff, and community in this new role.”

In his new role as Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Miller will lead the district’s academic vision by overseeing curriculum and instruction. He will work to ensure alignment across all grade levels and campuses with both Texas standards and district goals while supporting initiatives that strengthen student achievement, educator effectiveness, and organizational excellence. He will also help guide the implementation of Childhood UnLocked, Lockhart ISD’s newest initiative focused on student well-being, healthy habits, increased opportunities for play and movement, and a more balanced approach to technology use.

Miller will collaborate closely with teachers, principals, and district leaders to promote equitable access to high-quality instruction, leverage data-informed decision-making to improve student outcomes, and advance initiatives that accelerate learning across Lockhart ISD.

He will also maintain oversight of district communications and community relations, continuing to ensure clear, consistent, and transparent engagement with the Lockhart ISD community.

Miller obtained his Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in Speech Communication from Texas State University. He earned his Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and is currently a doctoral candidate in Educational Leadership and Policy through the University of Texas Cooperative Superintendency Program.

Miller will continue to serve as Director of School Safety and Community Relations through June 2026 and will officially begin his new role on July 6, 2026. As part of the transition, Lockhart ISD is actively filling the School Safety Coordinator position, reinforcing the district’s continued commitment to school safety and emergency preparedness. Lockhart ISD is excited to welcome Miller into this new leadership position and looks forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on students, staff, and schools across the district.