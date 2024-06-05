Post Register

CLA

Mini-Pitch opens in Lockhart

Featured, Local News, Roar Report - LISD News, Sports & More
0
LPR staff

The new Lockhart Mini-Pitch is now open at Lockhart’s Corporal Jason K. Lafleur Soccer Complex on Maple Street.

The facility held its grand opening on May 25. A basketball court was transformed into a state-of-the-art soccer mini-pitch.

Dozens of young soccer players joined in the event.

The Lockhart mini-pitch is the 710th installed by the U.S. Soccer Foundation as part of an initiative to ensure children in underserved communities can enjoy the health and youth development benefits of the game. There have now been eight installed in Central Texas.

