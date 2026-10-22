Miss Lilly’s 20th annual toy run carries on 62-year Christmas tradition Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

For 20 years, the rumble of motorcycles has helped keep a Christmas tradition alive that began more than six decades ago in Caldwell County. On Saturday, Oct. 24, Miss Lilly’s Bar & Grill will host its 20th Annual Toy Run, bringing riders together for a day of fun and fundraising benefiting the 62nd Miss Lilly’s Children’s Christmas Party.

The tradition dates back to the 1960s, when Lilly Serna and her husband operated the Silver Barn in Maxwell. What began as a small Christmas celebration grew into an annual event that provided toys, food, and holiday cheer to children who might otherwise go without. In the early years, Santa arrived aboard a Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department truck, and children received gifts, tamales, fruit, and candy. Although Lilly passed away in 2015, her family and community supporters have continued the tradition.

The Toy Run began when Lilly’s daughter, Lydia Serna, approached longtime supporter Chuckie Keplar about organizing a motorcycle ride to help raise money for the Christmas party. Over the years, the event has grown to include a live auction and other fundraising activities. Its charitable efforts have also reached beyond the Christmas party, providing assistance to foster homes, the Pegasus Boys, nursing home residents, and first responders.

This year’s Halloween-themed event will feature a 100-mile countryside ride with stops at Leon’s Country Store, Cistern Country Store and Crest Brewing Company. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at Lilly’s Bar & Grill, 109 W. Walnut St. in Lockhart, with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Registration costs $20 for a single rider, $30 for two people on a motorcycle, and $20 for cars.

Following the ride, an after-party begins at 5 p.m., featuring a live auction, 50/50 raffle, and prizes for the best costume and best decorated motorcycle. All motorcycles are welcome.

As the Toy Run celebrates its 20th anniversary, the mission remains much the same as when Lilly first opened her doors to children in Maxwell: bringing the community together to make Christmas a little brighter for those who need it most. For additional information, contact Lilly’s Bar & Grill at 512-620-0745.