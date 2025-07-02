Mobile Planetarium Draws Over 120 Visitors Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The whole universe came to town Friday as more than 120 children and adults gathered at the historic Dr. Eugene Clark Library for a journey through space, without ever leaving the building.

The event, held June 27, featured the Mobile Planetarium from Stars & Science Austin, an immersive, dome-based experience designed to bring the mysteries of the cosmos directly to communities. The program was part of the library’s ongoing Summer Reading Program, which provides free educational and enrichment opportunities for local families.

“We’re always looking for ways to spark imagination and curiosity,” said Kim Grace of Lockhart. “This was a fantastic way to get kids excited about science in a hands-on, unforgettable way.”

The mobile planetarium consists of inflatable domes measuring up to 18 feet wide and 14 feet high, large enough to seat up to 45 children or 30 adults. The dome, which was set up inside the library, offered high-definition projections of the night sky, complete with simulated stars, planets, and deep-space visuals.

Participants of all ages were treated to a guided tour of the solar system, learning about celestial bodies and the science behind them. One highlight was a focused segment on Pluto—its history, reclassification, and ongoing role in space exploration, eliciting curiosity and questions from both kids and adults.

The team at Stars & Science Austin specializes in mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, making astronomy and related sciences accessible to schools, libraries, and community groups throughout Central Texas. With shows tailored to different age levels, from preschoolers to teens and adults, the organization has filled a gap in the region, which lacks a permanent planetarium despite being a hub for science and technology.

Each show combines expert narration with full-dome international films, covering a range of themes from astronomy and biology to earth science. Whether it’s prepping for an eclipse or exploring exoplanets, the program is designed to ignite a sense of wonder. The Dr. Eugene Clark Library’s decision to host the planetarium experience aligns with its broader mission of lifelong learning and community engagement. The Summer Reading Program continues to offer events that are both fun and educational, ensuring that kids stay mentally active during the break.

As the inflatable dome was packed up and the last group exited with wide eyes and enthusiastic chatter, it was clear that the mobile planetarium had left an impression.

For Stars & Science Austin, it’s all in a day’s work. Their motto? “We bring the stars to you.”