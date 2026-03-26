Moon-McGehee Chapter to honor ‘Real Daughter’ with ceremony Share:







The Moon-McGehee Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) will host a memorial ceremony on April 2, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Lockhart Municipal Burial Park to honor Lena Stone Martindale, recognized as a “Real Daughter” of the Republic of Texas.

The designation “Real Daughter” is reserved for DRT members whose parent lived in Texas prior to its annexation into the United States on February 19, 1846.

Martindale, born Feb. 24, 1879, in Lockhart, was the daughter of Charles William Stone and Martha Ellison. She was one of six children and maintained deep familial ties to early Texas history. Her grandfather, Samuel T. Stone, was present in Béxar during Woll’s Raid in September 1842, where he was captured and later held as a prisoner of war at Perote Castle in Mexico for 18 months.

Her father, Charles William Stone, was born in 1842 in Bastrop County during the era of the Republic of Texas, further cementing Martindale’s direct connection to the state’s early history.

A devoted supporter of her heritage, Martindale became a charter member of the Moon-McGehee Chapter when it was established in San Marcos on Nov. 20, 1929. She later married C.W. Martindale on July 24, 1928, in Hays County, and the couple resided in Martindale, Texas.

Martindale died on March 21, 1938, and was laid to rest at Lockhart Municipal Burial Park, where the upcoming ceremony will take place in her honor.

Members of the DRT and the public are expected to attend as the chapter commemorates Martindale’s legacy and her family’s contributions to the history of the Republic of Texas.