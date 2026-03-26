MotoGP comes to Austin Share:







America’s only stop on the 2026 racing calendar

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The thunder of elite motorcycle racing will return to Central Texas in 2026 as MotoGP makes its annual stop at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, the only United States race on the global calendar.

Widely regarded as the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing, MotoGP brings together the world’s top riders and most advanced bikes, capable of exceeding 220 mph. While the series spans multiple continents, Austin remains its sole American destination, making it a must-see event for U.S. fans.

Since opening in 2012, Circuit of the Americas has become a premier motorsports venue. Its challenging 20-turn layout and dramatic elevation changes test riders’ skill and precision, often producing some of the most exciting racing of the season. The iconic uphill charge into Turn 1 and the fast-flowing esses are expected to once again deliver high drama. The event is also a major economic driver for our area. Thousands of visitors from across the country and around the world are expected to travel to Austin, filling hotels, restaurants, and local attractions. Past MotoGP weekends have generated millions in tourism revenue, further solidifying Austin’s status as a global sports destination.

Beyond the race, fans can expect a full weekend experience, including practice sessions, qualifying, live entertainment, and interactive fan zones. Organizers continue to emphasize safety and innovation, ensuring a world-class experience for attendees.

With its blend of speed, international competition, and Austin’s vibrant culture, the 2026 MotoGP race promises to be one of the year’s premier sporting events. For American fans, it remains the only chance to experience MotoGP on home soil.