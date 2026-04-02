MotoGP Thunder in Texas: 

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Bezzecchi Dominates COTA in Historic Fashion

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above Marco Bezzecchi leads the race coming into turn 10. Photo by Anthony Collins

Under the blue Texas sky at Circuit of the Americas, the 2026 Red Bull MotoGP United States Grand Prix delivered exactly what fans have come to expect from one of the most electrifying stops on the MotoGP calendar: speed, drama, and a performance for the history books.

Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi arrived in Austin already riding a wave of momentum. By Sunday afternoon, that wave had turned into a tidal force.

Launching from fourth on the grid, Bezzecchi wasted no time asserting control. Within the opening lap, he powered past rising star Pedro Acosta, seizing the lead with a bold move that set the tone for the race. From there, it was a masterclass, precise, relentless, and untouchable.

Leading every lap from start to finish, Bezzecchi secured his fifth consecutive Grand Prix victory, a feat that places him among MotoGP’s most elite names. Even more remarkably, he becomes the first rider in the modern era to win five straight races while leading every single lap.

The Italian’s triumph also underscored the growing dominance of Aprilia in the 2026 season. With another 1–2 finish, the team continues to redefine expectations, combining raw speed with strategic brilliance.

Bezzecchi’s control of the race wasn’t just about pace; it was about composure. Lap after lap, he extended his lead, navigating COTA’s technical sections, the esses, the hairpin at turn 11, and the long back straight, with speed and precision.

While Bezzecchi stole the spotlight, all eyes were also on Marc Marquez, widely known as the “King of COTA.” The Spaniard’s relationship with this track is legendary, but this year’s race tested his resilience.

A long lap penalty early in the race dropped Marquez down the order, forcing him into recovery mode. What followed was a gritty charge through the field, showcasing his trademark aggression and skills. By the checkered flag, he had clawed his way back to fifth place, a performance that, while short of victory, reminded fans why he remains a fan favorite.

With this win, Bezzecchi not only extends his streak but also reclaims the lead in the 2026 MotoGP standings. At 27, he is entering what many now believe is the defining stretch of his career, a period where talent, experience, and confidence have aligned perfectly.

The Circuit of the Americas once again proved why it holds a special place in the MotoGP world. Its elevation changes, technical complexity, and roaring Texas crowd create a stage where greatness isn’t just witnessed, it’s made. In 2026, that stage belonged to Marco Bezzecchi.