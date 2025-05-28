Music, Art and Heart: Share:







How Terri Hendrix’s OYOU is Changing Lives

By Anthony Collins, LPR Editor

If you’ve spent any time around the Texas music scene, you’ve likely heard of Terri Hendrix, the charismatic multi-instrumentalist known for seamlessly shifting from folk to blues to Americana with an easy smile. But behind her infectious stage presence lies another profound passion: Own Your Own Universe (OYOU), a non-profit she founded in 2012 to harness the healing power of music and arts for everyone.

Inspired by her personal journey, Hendrix navigates life with epilepsy, Chiari Malformation, Dysphonia, and a vocal tumor. These health challenges sparked her mission to create a safe haven for artistic expression, accessible regardless of physical, financial, or social barriers. “When you own your creativity, you own your universe,” Hendrix often says—a mantra evident in every OYOU event and workshop.

In 2017, Hendrix found a home for OYOU in Martindale at Wilory Farm, named in honor of her late mentor, Marion Williamson. Nestled on 12 picturesque acres, the farm hosts workshops, song circles, open mics, and retreats. Participants range from seasoned musicians to beginners discovering their voice for the first time, all welcomed warmly and without judgment.

The non-profit’s offerings are extensive and inclusive:

•Workshops & Classes: Guitar, songwriting, painting, poetry, yoga, and more, often provided on a pay-what-you-can basis.

•Open Mics & Jam Sessions: Safe spaces for creative expression, from experienced musicians to curious newcomers.

•Outreach & Support: Instrumental and vocal programs delivered to schools, rural areas, senior centers, and special needs groups, aiming to ensure no one is excluded from the arts.

Hendrix also hosts annual retreats like the popular Women’s Retreat, started from her own desire for an affordable community experience. Now in its 11th year, the retreat remains accessible—free for those unable to pay, and priced at less than $400 for others.

Yet, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic forced OYOU to transition rapidly to online programming, an exhausting but ultimately successful pivot. Additionally, the recent loss of a longtime supporter has the nonprofit rethinking its funding strategies. Hendrix is actively seeking grants and sponsorships, particularly to expand youth programs and scholarship opportunities.

Upcoming events, such as the kids’ music camps scheduled for July in Martindale and San Marcos, underline the urgent need for community support and sponsorship. “Our community is small but mighty,” Hendrix says. “Every time someone joins us, we grow stronger.”

OYOU is more than just an arts organization; it’s a vibrant community built on creativity and compassion. From monthly song circles to the much-anticipated Tammi Fest—a block-party-style celebration named after Hendrix’s late sister Tammi Hendrix, who passed away in 2018. Tammi was a passionate music fan, artist, and advocate for civil rights and events that propagated inclusivity. Every event at OYOU exemplifies its core philosophy: creativity should never be limited by one’s circumstances.

Terri Hendrix invites everyone to visit Wilory Farm, attend an event, volunteer, or simply experience the joy of community through the arts. As Hendrix says, “People often arrive as strangers and leave as friends. That’s the magic, and that’s our mission.”

Next time you’re near Martindale, roll down the windows and listen for the music drifting through the air. At OYOU, creativity truly has the power to transform lives.