National Night Out brings out a crowd in Caldwell County Share:









Above, Alton Stephens helped firefighter Kevin Leclerc at the Maxwell Fire Department demonstrate how a dummy is carried out of a building. Maxwell Fire Chief Mark Kirk said the department had over 150 visitors with many activities, food and treats for their visitors to enjoy during National Night Out. See page 9A for more photos of National Night Out in the area. Photo by Nicole Stephens.

On Tuesday, October 6, numerous locations throughout the area played host to citizens and emergency services getting together for the annual community-building campaign that promotes emergency servies-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). This year several places hosted parties, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more.