AirLIFE TEXAS 1 honors anniversary with celebration: Share:







Emergency air medical program hosts event to commemorate its first year of lifesaving service to Caldwell County and beyond

LOCKHART, TX – Aug. 25, 2026 – Lockhart-based AirLIFE TEXAS 1 commemorated its first full year of service as the only emergency air medical base located in Caldwell County with a celebration held at the Southside Clubhouse in Luling on Aug. 20. The event brought together crew members, program leaders, and representatives from Caldwell County EMS, Caldwell County Emergency Services District #5, Caldwell County Sheriff, Luling Fire Department, and Ascension Seton Edgar B Davis Hospital.

“AirLIFE TEXAS is proud to provide the highest level of air medical care to the people of this community,” said Air Methods Account Executive Spencer Gunn. AirLIFE TEXAS is part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading emergency air medical service provider. “As the only provider based right here in the county, we take seriously our commitment to getting patients to the appropriate hospital as quickly as possible while administering exceptional critical care on the way. We had a fantastic first year, and we look forward to serving Caldwell County and the surrounding area for many more years to come.”

Guests got a close-up look at the base’s helicopter, heard from special guest speakers, enjoyed lunch, and gained insight into what it takes to deliver critical care from the skies 24/7. AirLIFE TEXAS 1 functions as a flying ICU, responding to scene calls to administer critical care for accident and trauma patients, as well as those suffering from hearts attacks, strokes, and other urgent medical needs. They also provide interfacility transport when patients need to move from one hospital to another for specialized care.

“In critical emergencies, time matters,” said Caldwell County EMS Chief Cean Charles. “Geography should not determine someone’s chance of surviving a serious illness or injury. AirLIFE TEXAS 1 helps close that distance. It also strengthens our entire emergency response system. Our EMS, fire departments, law enforcement, hospitals, and air medical partners all become part of a more capable and coordinated system of care.”

With sister bases in Uvalde and Snyder, AirLIFE TEXAS provides a network of emergency air medical support across the state.

Air Methods is committed to providing care to all members of the communities it serves and is in-network with most major health insurance providers across the country for emergency air medical services. Additionally, their patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance, to ensure affordability while making pre-paid air medical membership unnecessary.