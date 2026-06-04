Martindale Community Library receives $25,000 Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Big news for the Martindale Community Library and the surrounding community: the library has been awarded a $25,000 Rural Impact Investment Fund (RIIF) grant aimed at helping expand programs and strengthen services for residents.

The grant was awarded by the Central Texas Community Foundation (CTXCF) in partnership with HEAL Alliance and the Central Texas Health & Wellbeing Network. The funding is designed to support small, rural nonprofits and grassroots organizations that are making a positive difference in their communities.

According to library officials, the money will help the library improve operations and build stronger partnerships throughout the area. Plans for the funding include upgrading office supplies, supporting day-to-day library operations, improving communication efforts, and strengthening accounting practices.

One of the biggest projects connected to the grant will be a community survey. The survey will gather feedback from residents to help the library better understand community needs and create a strategic plan.

The Rural Impact Investment Fund, better known as RIIF, focuses on helping rural nonprofits grow their leadership, improve operations, and continue serving their communities in meaningful ways. Grants through the program can provide up to $25,000 in support.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Central Texas Community Foundation, Central Texas Health and Wellbeing Network, and HEAL Alliance, along with support from the St. David’s Foundation. Organizers say the program is built around trust-based philanthropy supporting organizations that are already making a real impact in their communities.

For Martindale Community Library leaders, the grant is more than just funding, it’s an opportunity to continue building a stronger, more connected community for years to come.