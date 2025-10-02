5D Farm and Feed: Business rooted in community and service Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

In the heart of Lockhart, where agriculture has long been the backbone of community life, one local business has built its reputation on family values, customer service, and a steadfast mission to serve the farming and ranching community.

5D Farm and Feed, a family-owned and operated drive-through feed store, was born out of a simple inspiration. “We were inspired to open 5D Farm and Feed to serve and support the agriculture community of Lockhart and Caldwell County with quality animal feeds and products,” said Jeanine Dailey, co-owner of the business. “Our mission remains the same today.”

What sets 5D apart from other feed and farm supply businesses in the region is its innovative drive-through service. Customers never have to leave their vehicles. Instead, staff load up their feed, seed, or supplies with efficiency and care.

“Our store is unique because we are a drive-through feed store, so our customers can come through, get their feed and supplies, and never have to leave their vehicle,” Dailey explained. “We’re family owned and operated, and we take pride in our excellent customer service. Our staff members are knowledgeable, and if we don’t have something, we’ll do our best to find it.”

5D Farm and Feed plays an active role in sustaining the local agricultural ecosystem. Beyond providing essential products like animal feeds, animal care supplies, grass seeds, fertilizers, and herbicides at competitive prices, the business invests in the community through sponsorships.

“We support the agriculture community by providing essential supplies and also by sponsoring local events, including the Caldwell County Jr. Livestock Show and 50 Lions Who Can Cook,” Dailey said. “Supporting the community is part of who we are.”

While the store offers a wide range of supplies, one category consistently tops the list. “Our most popular products are those that relate to poultry,” Dailey noted. “Everyone loves their chickens, and we try to supply all things that help keep their chickens happy, healthy, and laying eggs.”

From feed to care products, 5D ensures that backyard poultry enthusiasts and larger-scale growers alike can find what they need.

Caldwell County is growing and changing, and so is 5D Farm and Feed. While the future is not set in stone, Dailey is optimistic and open to evolution.

“We know Caldwell County is changing, and our future goals focus on evolving with those changes,” she said. “We don’t know where that will take us, but we look forward to it with enthusiasm.”

As Lockhart and the surrounding community continue to balance agricultural tradition with modern growth, 5D Farm and Feed remains committed to serving its customers, supporting local events, and adapting with the times, and always with the same mission it started with years ago.