GBT hosting auditions two upcoming productions Share:







Two unforgettable productions are coming to the Gaslight-Baker Theatre stage.Step into the lively, laugh-filled world of Once Upon a Vaudeville, where classic variety entertainment meets theatrical storytelling, bringing music, comedy, and high-energy performances together in one spectacular show.

Then prepare for the sweeping drama and powerful music of the summer musical, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, featuring the soaring score by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. With stunning music, rich characters, and a story that explores love, justice, and belonging, this production promises to be one of the most ambitious and moving shows of the season.

Once Upon a Vaudeville

This year’s show is “Once Upon a Vaudeville” and the theme is inspired by the magical world of books, libraries, and storytelling. Think fairy tales, folk tales, famous authors, poets, playwrights, travel adventures, DIY and “How-To” books, classic literature, and beloved storybook characters. The setting for the show is a library, where stories come to life right off the shelves.

GBT is looking for a wide variety of acts to fill the story-filled stage—singers, dancers, musicians, acrobats, jugglers, comedians, storytellers, poets, magicians, and more. Acts that connect to the theme of books and storytelling are especially encouraged, but all types of performances will be considered.

Those interested in auditioning should have a strong idea of what their act will be and be able to perform at least a basic version of it.

However, if you have a talent but not a fully developed act yet, go show them what you can do—they may be able to help you turn it into something spectacular.

Most rehearsal time will take place individually, but there will be two full-cast technical rehearsals during the week before the show.

Show Dates and Times:

May 28, 29, and 30 at 7:30 p.m.

May 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Auditions Dates and times:

Saturday, March 21 — 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 — 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

If you cannot make those dates contact: gbt.vaudeville@gmail.com.

No need to sign up. Just come and show them what you’ve got.

Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Peter Parnell, brings Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre-Dame to the stage in a sweeping and emotionally powerful musical.

Set against the soaring bells and towering walls of Notre-Dame Cathedral, the story follows Quasimodo, the gentle bell-ringer who has lived his life hidden away from the world. When he dares to step outside during the Festival of Fools, he encounters the brave and compassionate Esmeralda, awakening his longing for friendship, freedom, and belonging. As the ruthless Archdeacon Frollo tightens his grip on the city, Quasimodo must confront fear, injustice, and the meaning of true courage in a world that judges by appearances.

Filled with breathtaking music and a timeless story of compassion and resilience, The Hunchback of Notre Dame explores what it truly means to be human.

Audition Dates & Times

Friday, April 17 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 18 at 10:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Please plan to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to allow time for parking and check in.

•Prepare 45 to 60 seconds of music.

•Karaoke style music must be emailed (tech@mygbt.org) or brought on a flash drive the day of your audition. You may sing songs from the show if you want.

•There will be a short dance audition.

•Be prepared to read from the script.

•For those auditioning only for the Choir, you will be released before GBT moves on to the reading portion of auditions and you are not required to dance.

•Please wear comfortable clothing and bring water or a light snack if needed.

Production Details Dates:

July 10, 11, 12, July 17, 18, 19, July 24, 25, 26, July 31, August 1, and 2

Directed by: Doug DeGirolamo

Stage: Baker Stage at Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Rehearsal Commitment

Rehearsals are expected to take place 4 to 5 days per week. A detailed schedule will be provided after casting, and conflicts should be disclosed at auditions.

Callbacks

Callbacks may be held on Saturday, April 25 for select roles.

Roles Available:

•QUASIMODO (M)

•DOM CLAUDE FROLLO (M)

•CLOPIN (F/M/N)

•PHOEBUS DE MARTIN (M)

•ESMERALDA (F)

•CONGREGATION

We are looking to cast approximately 12 to 15 performers.

•CHOIR (M/F/N)

We are looking to cast approximately 15 to 20 singers.

GBT 2026 Schedule

The Trail to Oregon

by StarKid

Directed by Mitchell Oden

Mar 27 – Apr 4

The Giver

Adapted by Eric Coble from the Newbery Award-Winning Book by Lois Lowry

Directed by Tam Francis

Apr 24 – May 3

Vaudeville

Directed by Liza McCarthy

May 28 – May 31

Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Book by Peter Parnell, Music by Alan Menken, and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Directed by Doug DeGirolamo

Jul 10 – Aug 2

New York

By David Rimmer

Directed by Shaela Leggett-Bresset

Sep 11 – Sep 13

Clue: On Stage

Adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, Additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Directed by Beth James

Sep 25 – Oct 11

The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon

By Don Zolidis

Directed by Tysha Calhoun

Dec 4- 20

Would you like to get more involved? No matter your budget or availability, GBT has opportunities for everyone.

•Volunteer

GBT volunteers assist in selling concessions, set constructing, acting, directing, running lights or sound, stage crew, costumes, the list goes on. Sign-up to receive volunteer opportunities by email.

•Donate

Please consider making a donation to help keep the performing arts alive and vibrant in Central Texas.

Donate online now.

•Sponsor

Gaslight-Baker Theatre welcomes thousands of patrons each year, and their sponsorship opportunities offer meaningful, community-focused ways to showcase your business and support live theatre.

•Advertise

Gaslight-Baker Theatre entertains thousands of patrons from all over central Texas every year. They have a number of advertising opportunities to fit any size marketing plan.