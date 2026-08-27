New Kingsbury market brings local goods, handmade finds to town Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A new place to shop local, meet neighbors and spend a Saturday morning is getting ready to open its doors in Kingsbury. The Kingsbury Farmer & Artisan Market will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Kingsbury Aerodrome, home of the Pioneer Flight Museum, located at 190 Pershing Lane in Kingsbury.

Organizers are putting together a market centered around the people who grow it, make it, bake it and create it. Shoppers can expect a mix of farmers, craftsmen, food vendors and other small businesses, with advertised offerings including crafts, barbecue, sweets and more. For a small community like Kingsbury, the market offers something a little bigger than just a Saturday shopping trip. Farmers and artisan markets have become popular gathering places across Central Texas, giving small producers a place to meet customers face-to-face while giving residents another reason to buy close to home.

And the Kingsbury market will have a setting that is hard to duplicate. The Pioneer Flight Museum sits at the Old Kingsbury Aerodrome and is home to a collection of historic aircraft and motorized vehicles, including machines dating to the World War I era. Many of the museum’s aircraft and vehicles have been restored to working condition, giving the property the feel of a living piece of history rather than a traditional museum tucked behind glass. That backdrop should make the new market a little different from the typical rows of pop-up tents in a parking lot. Visitors can browse locally made products with historic airplanes, antique vehicles and the old aerodrome nearby. The Aug. 29 event is just the beginning. Following the grand opening, organizers plan to hold the Kingsbury Farmer & Artisan Market on the third Saturday of the month, with remaining 2026 dates scheduled for Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

Organizers have also been actively recruiting vendors, describing the market as a place for local makers, bakers, growers and other small businesses to become part of a growing community. That local connection is really what a farmers’ market is all about. A jar of jelly, a loaf of bread, a handmade piece of art or something picked from a nearby garden comes with a story, and chances are the person who made it will be standing on the other side of the table.

For Kingsbury residents, the new market also creates another hometown gathering place where people can visit for a while instead of simply making a purchase and heading home. The Kingsbury Farmer & Artisan Market Grand Opening will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 190 Pershing Lane in Kingsbury.