New truck route determined







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Trying to keep its downtown area free of large truck traffic, Lockhart has proposed a plan that will reroute large trucks around the nine-block Downtown Revitalization area for both better traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

The council approved an ordinance that will prohibit truck traffic on W. San Antonio Street (SH-142) carrying 30,000 pounds or more. The new truck route runs along Cesar Chavez Parkway (the feeder road along SH-130) from SH-142/W. San Antonio Street up to U.S. 183/Colorado Street. However, there will be vehicles exempt from the ordinance, include trucks delivering goods and services locally, fire trucks, pick-up trucks, small trucks or vans designed to carry loads no more than a ton, passenger vehicles, emergency vehicles, school buses or charter buses, farm implements/machines, trash and/or recycling collection service vehicles, road repair, construction or maintenance vehicles involved in repair/maintenance of roads within the city, government-owned or leased vehicles, and motor homes and recreational vehicles used exclusively to transport personal possessions or family members.

Sean Kelly, Public Services Director for Lockhart, noted a study for the Downtown Revitalization Project showed an extreme high volume of truck traffic observed on West San Antonio Street. “Typically, in urban areas they see about 2 to 5 percent truck traffic,” Kelly said. “With this study, it showed about 36 percent of truck traffic on this street.”

The ordinance will not go into effect until several other items are taken care of.

“We are working with the city engineer, TxDot, SH 130 Concession and proposing truck routes to SH 130 and 183. By doing this it’s going to produce a safer pedestrian environment downtown without having to worry about 36 percent truck traffic in the downtown area.”

Kelly said the city had looked at similar ordinance examples in Elgin and Johnson City.

The city will work with TxDot and SH 130 Concession to create a detailed design for traffic control, including signage, for the truck route.

Lockhart Chief Ernest Pedraza said there is typically a grace period ranging from 30 days to three months where warnings will be given before issuing citations.

In other business:

RCM Acquisitions LLC asked to acquire 5.352 acres at the industrial park. It was approved. It plans to put in 50,000 to 100,000 square-foot spec buildings. City Economic Development Director Mike Kamerlander noted the purchase by RCM left just one parcel available at the industrial park, adding “and we’re working on a contract for that.”

Mayor Lew White said COVID numbers were on the rise, adding, “Bastrop said it had the most cases ever recently.”

The city is reaching out for more donations for fans as it is down to just six remaining to make available for those in need. City Secretary Connie Constancio said senior citizens and disabled citizens have been reaching out to them for fans.

Council approved the sale of an additional 31.485 acres in the SH-130 Industrial Park to Titan Development. The Albuquerque-based company provides real-estate development services, which include multifamily, office, and industrial. Titan Development plans to break ground on the site in late September.

At the Aug. 2 City Council Meeting, the city has set a hearing for the annexation of 89.775 acres at the east side of FM 1322 and 2,600 feet south of Seawillow Road. The property is proposed to be developed as a residential subdivision with the possible inclusion for a private school.