Nostalgic Gift & Gallery: Building a Legacy of Family, and Community in Lockhart

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Nostalgic

For Jeff Hammett, owner of Nostalgic Gift & Gallery, business has always been more than a livelihood. It’s been a lifelong journey of passion, resilience, and family, one that now has its roots firmly planted in the heart of Lockhart.

Hammett’s story began at age 17, when a Baptist ski trip introduced him to the mountains and the sport that would shape his early career. After returning home to Arlington, he took a job tuning skis at a local shop and quickly rose through the ranks to general manager.

That love for the outdoors carried him to Breckenridge, Colorado, where he managed three of the biggest ski and outdoor stores on Main Street. Alongside him was his wife, who became both partner in life and business.

But when she suffered a serious snowboarding injury, the couple returned to Texas, shifting gears into sales representation at the height of the in-line skating boom. Jeff’s entrepreneurial drive soon led him to start his own sales agency, representing brands like Smith Sport Optics, Dakine, Electric Visual, and Volcom Clothing.

In 2018, tragedy struck when Hammett’s wife of 28 years passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm. “It left our family devastated,” he recalled. “She was such a big part of our success in the early days.”

In the aftermath, Jeff and his children sought a new beginning. Two years later, they found it in Lockhart.

The family moved to Lockhart in 2020, drawn by the town’s welcoming community, historic architecture, and slower pace of life. Soon after, Nostalgic Gift & Gallery was born.

Part retail shop, part art gallery, and part wholesale operation, the business reflects Hammett’s decades of experience and his creative vision for something unique. From their clothing brand, Nostalgic Rags, to custom products for regional businesses and bands, the shop is as versatile as it is personal.

“We like to think of ourselves as the ultimate gift shop,” Hammett said. “Souvenir shop meets boutique meets curioso, and most of what we sell is created by us.”

Nostalgic Gift & Gallery stands apart by licensing artwork from iconic Texas venues like the Continental Club, the Broken Spoke, and Austin’s Little Longhorn Saloon. It also features local imagery, such as Matt Tumlinson’s famed BBQ Guy mural and Alex Cady’s playful designs, alongside Hammett’s own Texas-inspired graphics like Local Gringo, Tejas, and God Bless Texas.

The store’s gallery space is equally eclectic. Customers will find Robert Hamilton’s tattoo-inspired woodcut art, paintings by “Flint,” a former Dallas Morning News cartoonist, and hand-painted pottery from Mexico. Local craftsmanship also shines through, with Lockhart’s Mike French of Red Rabbit Trading Co. contributing silver and turquoise jewelry.

Like many downtown merchants, Hammett has felt the impact of construction projects that have slowed foot traffic. But Hammett decided to go to the traffic. On most Saturdays you can find him only two blocks away from his store at the Farmers and Artisans Market in downtown Lockhart.

But he sees even more opportunity ahead. This year, Nostalgic Gift & Gallery was accepted into Austin’s prestigious Blue Genie Christmas Bazaar, a milestone that Hammett believes will cap off their strongest holiday season yet.

Still, his proudest achievement isn’t tied to sales. It’s seeing his children step into the family business. “My son Dash runs the business much of the time, and my daughter has spent countless hours tagging, folding, and sizing,” he said with pride. “That’s what makes it all worth it.”

For Hammett, success in Lockhart means honoring both the town’s BBQ heritage and its creative spirit. The shop offers everything from tees and hats to jewelry, blankets, and one-of-a-kind souvenirs, balancing tourist appeal with items designed with locals in mind.

With more than four decades of retail and wholesale experience, Hammett has built Nostalgic Gift & Gallery into a space that is not just about products, but about community, creativity, and carrying forward the legacy of family.

“We want the people of Lockhart to know that we’re here for them,” he said. “This business is built on quality, service, and heart and we’re proud to call Lockhart home.”