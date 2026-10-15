November 3 election approaching; many races on the ballot Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

With the November 3 general election approaching, Caldwell County voters are preparing to make decisions that will help shape the future of their communities. From the county courthouse to Lockhart City Hall and the Lockhart Independent School District, several local offices will be decided as residents head to the polls. The election includes contested races for county judge, county commissioner, Lockhart mayor, two City Council positions, and three seats on the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees. While statewide and national elections often attract the most attention, local officials make decisions that directly affect property taxes, infrastructure, public safety, education and the services residents depend on every day.

One of the county’s most closely watched contests will be the race for Caldwell County judge, where incumbent Republican Hoppy Haden faces Democratic challenger John G. Castillo. The county judge presides over Commissioners Court meetings and plays a central role in preparing the county budget, overseeing county operations and helping guide long-term planning. The position has become increasingly important as Caldwell County continues to experience residential and commercial growth, bringing questions about infrastructure, water resources, transportation, and how the county will pay for services needed to accommodate future development.

Two seats on the Caldwell County Commissioners Court will also appear on the ballot. In Precinct 2, Republican Rusty Horne is running without an opponent listed on the ballot. In Precinct 4, Republican Rob Ortiz faces Democrat Dyral Thomas. County commissioners work alongside the county judge to approve budgets, oversee expenditures, maintain county roads,s and make decisions involving county facilities, contracts,ts and services. With development continuing across the county, commissioners will face ongoing decisions concerning road improvements, emergency services, county finances and the balance between economic growth and preserving the character of rural communities.

Several other county positions are also up for election. Republican Trey Hicks is seeking the county court at law judgeship, while Democrat Fred H. Weber is running for criminal district attorney. Republican Juanita Allen is seeking the district clerk’s office, Democrat Teresa Rodriguez is running for county clerk, and Republican Darla Law is seeking the county treasurer position. Republican Tracie Wright Reneau is also on the ballot for judge of the 207th Judicial District. Although these races have only one candidate listed, the offices carry important responsibilities involving the administration of justice, management of official records,s and oversight of public funds.

Voters will also select justices of the peace in all four Caldwell County precincts. Republican Matt Kiely is running in Precinct 1, Republican Shanna Conley in Precinct 2, and Republican Yvette M. Mireles in Precinct 4. The Precinct 3 race features Republican Alma Morales and Democrat Anita Deleon. Justices of the peace handle a variety of judicial duties, including certain misdemeanor cases, small civil claims, landlord-tenant disputes, and other matters assigned under Texas law. They also perform duties involving death investigations and may conduct marriage ceremonies.

In Lockhart, voters will decide who serves as mayor and who represents Districts 3 and 4 on the City Council. The mayoral race features Jeffry Michelson and Angie Gonzales-Sanchez. The election comes as Lockhart continues to navigate a period of significant change, with new housing developments, infrastructure projects and commercial growth presenting opportunities and challenges for city leaders. Decisions concerning utility capacity, road improvements, development agreements, public safety and the city’s financial priorities will remain important issues for the incoming council.

The District 3 City Council race has four candidates seeking the position: Jay De La Cruz, Ron Faulstich, Joanne Irizarry and Jonathan Gonzales. In District 4, Rebecca Menke and Mary Beth Nickel are competing for the council seat. Lockhart’s municipal elections are nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not appear on the ballot with political party affiliations. While the mayor is elected citywide, residents must live within the appropriate council district to vote in that district’s race. City Council members help establish municipal policies, approve city spending,g and make decisions affecting development, public services, and future improvements throughout Lockhart. The Lockhart Independent School District will also have an important election, with four candidates seeking three at-large positions on the Board of Trustees. The candidates are Tom Guyton, Michael Wright, Rebecca Pulliam and Stephaine Carter. Unlike the City Council races, the school board election allows eligible district voters to participate in selecting trustees regardless of where they live within the district. Lockhart ISD uses cumulative voting, which gives each voter three votes that may be distributed among one or more candidates. Voters may place all three votes with a single candidate or divide them among multiple candidates. The three candidates receiving the highest vote totals will fill the available positions.

The school board election comes at a time when Lockhart ISD is preparing for additional growth and major changes in its facilities. The district is moving toward the planned August 2027 opening of Seawillow Middle School, a project intended to help accommodate increasing enrollment and the changing needs of the community. Board members will also be involved in decisions concerning attendance boundaries, educational programs, district finances, academic achievement ,a nd the recruitment and retention of teachers and staff. Trustees establish district policy and provide oversight, while the superintendent and district administration handle day-to-day school operations.

Early voting in Caldwell County begins Monday, October 19, and continues through Friday, October 30, with three locations available to voters. At Adam’s Gym, located at 419 Bois D’Arc Street in Lockhart, early voting will be held Monday, October 19, through Friday, October 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voting hours on Saturday, October 24, will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., followed by Sunday, October 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the final week of early voting, Monday, October 26, through Friday, October 30, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.