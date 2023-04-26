Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Sheri Holmes, 4th Grade at Cleark Fork Elementary School.

What subjects do you teach? Math and Science.

Hometown: San Antonio.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “Texas State University with an Interdisciplinary studies with an ESL background degree.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The relationships that are built in and out of the school.”

How would your friends describe you? “Helpful, caring and fun.”

What values are most important to you? “Putting in effort and trying your best. Personal growth is the number one goal.”

Favorite Music: Taylor Swift and uplifting lofi.”

Hobbies: “I play soccer, roller skate, love arts and crafts, and cooking.”

What brings you hope? “The positive energy I feel when truly getting to spend time with my students.”

Family: “I am engaged and have both a cat and dog.”