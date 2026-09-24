OYOU announces Tammi Fest 2026 Share:







MARTINDALE, Texas —

Own Your Own Universe (OYOU), a Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives and making the arts accessible to everyone, will host Tammi Fest 2026 on Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26, in downtown Martindale.

The festival is presented in honor of Tammi Hendrix, sister of Texas singer-songwriter and OYOU founder Terri Hendrix. Tammi Fest celebrates her love of music, art, and creative expression, along with the spirit that continues to inspire OYOU’s mission.

Since 2012, Own Your Own Universe has worked to empower and transform lives by connecting mind, body and spirit through music and the creative arts. Through free and affordable programming, OYOU works to remove barriers to participation while ensuring musicians, artists, teachers, and workshop leaders are fairly compensated for their work.

Tammi Fest will be centered around the Crook Building and downtown Martindale at 413 Main Street.

The weekend begins Friday evening with a free community song circle at the Crook Store. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event running from 7 to 9 p.m. The evening is BYOB, and snacks will be provided.

Saturday begins with a free Songwriters Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at the Crook Building. The workshop will feature longtime friends and Texas songwriters Adam and Chris Carroll, Terri Hendrix, Lloyd Maines, and Mark Jungers.

Songwriters and music lovers of all experience levels are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring their questions along with a notebook, pencil, phone, or tablet.

Following the workshop, downtown Martindale will come alive with live music, food, market vendors, and family-friendly activities. Main Street will be closed to traffic, creating an outdoor festival space where families and music fans can gather, relax, and enjoy the performances.

Complimentary bottled water and cooling fans will be available courtesy of Bluebonnet Electric.

Saturday Schedule

•9:30 am-Doors open

•10am–12 pm-Free Songwriters Workshop

Crook Building, 413 Main Street

Featuring Adam and Chris Carroll, Terri Hendrix, Lloyd Maines and Mark Jungers

•1–8:30pm-Free Outdoor Music Festival

Downtown Martindale, across from the Crook Store

1 pm-Adam & Chris Carroll, Whipsmart lyrics, blazing harmonica, and good vibes kick off the afternoon.

2:30 pm-Emily Gimble & Michael Archer are an energetic blend of piano-driven Americana and swing-influenced songs. •3:45 pm-Leeann Atherton, The longtime South Austin singer-songwriter brings her signature bluesy, soulful storytelling to the stage.

•5:15 pm-The Jones Family Singers, The acclaimed group brings an uplifting blend of gospel, soul, and high-energy performance.

•7 pm-Henry Invisible, The funk favorite closes Tammi Fest with an upbeat dance party celebrating music and community.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy gourmet pizza with additional food offerings, local market vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees are welcome to bring coolers, but glass containers are not permitted.