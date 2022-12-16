PATSY SUE RUM SPIEGEL Share:







PATSY SUE RUM SPIEGEL moved into her heavenly mansion on Monday, December 12,

2022, after a valiant battle with Dementia

She will be greeted by her mother, Rozine Leighton Rum Smith, father, Homer Edwin Rum, and

step- father, George Leslie Smith. Her very first grandchild, Matthew Wayne

Carey, who went to be with the Lord in March 1991. And so many more family members and

friends that went on before her.

Pat was born November 9, 1933, in San Antonio, went to Austin High School and met the love

of her life William L. ”Bill” Spiegel Jr. They were married September 4, 1951, in Austin, Texas

and had been married 71 years. While married they lived in Austin, Webberville, Dale,

Horseshoe Bay and Pflugerville, Texas. After retirement they traveled extensively, mostly in

their motor home, in most of the United States, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Canada. A

cruise in the Mediterranean Seas with land tours in Italy, Greece, Turkey and France. Pat and

Bill loved cruises and visited quite a few of the islands in the Caribbean, Panama Canal and

Alaska.

Their most fun years were 2001 to 2014 when they spent 6 months a year in an RV Park in

Brenda, Arizona where Bill got involved in music and Pat into quilting. So many friends were

made during those years, and we were still in contact with a large number of them.

Pat managed to spend time home raising their 4 children, but like a lot of people, had to

supplement income and worked as a teller at Austin National Bank, Branch Manager for Lamar

Savings, and lastly the City of Austin in their Legal and Claims Division.

Pat was an exceptional seamstress making most of her and their daughters’ clothes. After empty

nest time she got into quilting and made quilts of all sizes for all her grandchildren, great & great

great grandchildren.

She loved flower and vegetable gardening and managed at one time to have a really huge

vegetable garden in Dale. She tried, but neither she nor Bill ever mastered the art of fruit trees.

While living in Dale they would host an annual 4th of July party that sometimes lasted a whole

weekend. Pat loved cooking and Christmas Day was her day to put on her apron for the whole

family followed by a huge family gift exchanging.

Pat loved people and never knew how to say “No” if called upon to do things. One of her really

fun things to do was to have sausage, gravy & biscuits the first Sunday of the month at their

church in Martindale, Texas. When moving to Horseshoe Bay, Texas, at the end of 2017 to live

in a beautiful home our daughter and son-in-law owned there, they had to leave the Little Green

Church in Martindale (Methodist) behind. We left so many dear friends and one of the happiest,

growing churches we had ever attended.

Pat is leaving behind four children Susan & husband Larry Anderson of Horseshoe Bay, Texas,

Debra & husband Jim Rutledge of Pflugerville, Texas, Jamie & wife Rhea Ann Spiegel of

Pflugerville, Texas and Janet & husband Stephen Stalbaum of Brenham, Texas.A brother Leslie Smith and wife Julia of Salem Oregon.

13 Grandchildren: Kristen Anderson-Harrison (Terry), Erik Anderson (Jennifer), Emily Upshaw

(Charles), Elizabeth Hawkins (Phillip), Jimmie Rutledge (Danni Gerke), Kayla Rutledge, Seth

Spiegel (Christy), Kyle Spiegel (Tami Richie). Cole Spiegel, Racheal Benitez (Michael), Alisha

Hobson (Dennis), Casey Barone (Matthew).

23 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.

And all of her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends, church friends, music

friends that she cared so much about. Her beloved dog Lady who is missing her very much.

As Pat’s dementia progressed, it became necessary for them to move to an Assisted Living

Facility in Pflugerville. A few days before her death, she was moved into the Memory Care

wing of the facility where she was cared for by numerous caregivers. Her family will forever be

grateful for the staff at Heritage Lakes Senior Living Community in Pflugerville. They treated

her with much love and compassion and helped Pat’s family through a very difficult time.

The family also expresses their gratitude to Valerian Home Health and Hospice. The

professionalism, care, and compassion provided comfort to the entire family.

At Pat’s request, she will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for some time

in mid- February to make it simpler for family in distance states to be able to attend. Pat is in the

care of Beck Funeral Home in Pflugerville and their website is www.beckchapels.com.