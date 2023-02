Plum Creek Records & Tapes sponsors four local band Friday at Commerce Hall Share:







Plum Creek Records and Tapes, which will open March3 in Lockhart, is sponsoring four bands on Friday night at Commerce Hall.

The doors to Commerce Hall, upstairs from Commerce Café, will open at 7 p.m.

Starting the four-band set will be the Soap Boxers at 8 p.m., followed by Marry Cherry at 9 p.m., je’Tejas at 10 p.m., and Being Dead at 11 p.m.