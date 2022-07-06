Press for Champagne book signing and wine tasting set for Best Little Wine & Book Shop￼ Share:







Best Little Wine & Book Shop will host Chris Ruhland, author of “Press for Champagne,” on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. for the store’s first book signing.

Ruhland will guide guests through a flight tasting of three champagnes. This will be an intimate, seated event, and the shop will be closed to the public until 7:30 p.m.

Tickets include a flight of three champagne pours and a personalized, signed copy of “Press for Champagne.”

Must be 21 or older to attend and tickets are transferable but non-refundable.

Ruhland, who lives in Austin, holds a Diploma in Wines & Spirits from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. He also has earned the French Wine Scholar and two master-level certifications from the Wine Scholar Guild.