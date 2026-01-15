Putting on the final touches Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Photo by Michelle Harmon.

Some business owners and residents have been highly anticipating this view as they know it is one step closer to things returning back to normal in downtown Lockhart.

The Downtown Revitalization Project that began in March of 2024 is quickly approaching the March 2026 completion deadline. But, as pictured to the left, the final touches are being put on the medians in downtown Lockhart this week. Construction crews are removing the remaining bricks and beginning to construct the new pony walls that helps preserve the roots of the trees that will bring the project one step closer to being completed.

Sean Kelley, Lockhart’s Director of Public Works, stated, “Finishing of this portion of the project should be done within the next two weeks. Once the temperature cooperates then landscaping and planting is next.”

