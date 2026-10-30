Rebecca Pulliam Share:







Candidate for Lockhart ISD School Board Trustee At Large

It has been an honor to serve as a Lockhart ISD School Board Trustee At Large for the past five years. As I seek re-election, I remain committed to supporting our students, empowering our educators, and strengthening the connection between our schools and community.

I am passionate about meeting kids where they are, recognizing their individual strengths and challenges, and providing the resources and opportunities that prepare them for success. Every student deserves to feel supported and have meaningful options for their future, whether that includes college, career training, military service, or entering the workforce. This begins as early as Pre-Kindergarten and through High School graduation.

As a small business owner and parent to two daughters, I understand the responsibility of planning for the future while addressing today’s needs. These perspectives guide my service and reinforce my belief that strong schools help build a strong community. All while maintaining a balanced budget for our taxpayer dollars.

My commitment to Lockhart extends beyond the school board. I have served on the Lockhart ISD Education Foundation board for 10 years and have held many different positions within community organizations. These experiences have shown me what we can accomplish when we work together with a shared purpose.

I would be honored to continue serving Lockhart ISD with dedication, thoughtful leadership, and a focus on what matters most: our students.

Rebecca Pulliam