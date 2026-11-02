Angie Gonzales-Sanchez Share:







Candidate for Mayor – City of Lockhart

Angie Gonzales-Sanchez, a lifelong citizen of Lockhart, Texas. She and her husband, Robert, have been married for 31 years, together for 38 years. They have one daughter, a son and two granddaughters. She is a proud Lockhart High School Alumni Class of 1984.

Her service and time volunteering started at a very young age. During her summers as a junior high student, she volunteered at the Caldwell Conty Christian Ministries, answering the phones, taking messages and greeting many local citizens visiting the business.

As a high school student, she represented her city and community. She was part of the St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church Royal Jamaica Court (1977 Duches, 1982 Princess), 1983 Lockhart High School Junior Miss Contestant, 1983 Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Chisholm Trail Round-Up Duches and 1984 Dies Y Seis Queen.

Recipient of awards and recognitions: 1999 Lockhart Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year, November 2026 – Recipient of the Ray of Light for Community Service, March 2023 – Recipient of the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Orgullo Award and January 2026 – District One (1) PRIDE Humanitarian Award.

Boards and Commissions: City of Lockhart: City of Lockhart Library Advisory Board, 2010 – 2025 – City of Lockhart At Large Council Member, fourteen years as Mayor Pro-Tem and 2024 – 2025 Caldwell Hays Community Action Board Member; Community: Lockhart Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Lockhart Evening Lions Club; School: Lockhart High School Athletic Booster Club Member, Roaring Lion Band Booster Club Member, 2014 –Project Graduation, and the LISD School Bond Advisory Member (first bond for the school district).

As a former City Councilmember, my time and interest in servicing the citizens was my investment that I gave to our city, so that we could be successful, thriving and a city / community who gives back to our citizens.

Because Lockhart gave me that opportunity to represent them for 15 years; I know that you believed and trusted me.

If elected as your Mayor, I be accountable and willing to serve and represent the City of Lockhart, Texas. I will be your full-time Mayor.

With Much Respect