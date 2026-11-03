Early Voting Results in for Caldwell County Share:







Early voting results have been announced and there are some surprising and some not so surprising results. Currently locally Incumbent Judge Hoppy Haden trails John “Big John” Castillo by roughly 2,500 votes. In the Lockhart Mayor race Angie Gonzales-Sanchez leads Jeffry Michelson by roughly 400 votes. City Council races have early leads by Ron Faulstich in District 3 and Mary Beth Nickel in District 4. County Commissioner Dyral Thomas leads Rob Ortiz in the Precinct 4 race.

Stay tuned as more results are announced with the election day numbers still being tallied.