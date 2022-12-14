Record meth bust recorded in county￼ Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Hays

County SWAT conducted an operation on Thursday, Dec. 8 in cooperation with Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bastrop County Sheriff’s office, at a residence in rural Caldwell County where the sole occupant of the dwelling was arrested after the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of Caldwell County was discovered.

This operation was the result of a long-term investigation which involved various entities acting in cooperation with intentional effort in law enforcement. Authorities arrested a Hispanic male individual who is being placed into federal custody, facing federal charges of possession of Methamphetamine exceeding 130 kilos (roughly 286 pounds), 75 liters of liquid methamphetamine, 8 kilos of marijuana, a large sum of cash, along with several firearms, one of which was determined to have been reported stolen out of Williamson County.

“Highly addictive drugs like methamphetamine are dangerous and killing our people at an alarmingly high rate,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Mike Lane. “This seizure likely saved lives and prevented these people from profiting on ending the lives of people in our communities.”

Specially trained and certified officials conducted the evidence collection and hazardous material cleanup of the residence.

The investigation into the drug trafficking organization is ongoing.

The inter-agency cooperation between Federal, State and Local authorities continues to prove beneficial to the citizens of Caldwell County and we will continue to partner and assist these organizations to better serve our County.