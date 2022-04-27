Saldivar chosen as Carver Early Education Center principal Share:







Lockhart ISD

Lockhart Independent School District announced the selection of Monica Saldivar as the new principal for Carver Early Education Center.

Saldivar began her career in education in 2006, serving as a bilingual teacher in Round Rock, Grand Prairie, and Lockhart ISDs. In 2017, she became a bilingual instructional coach in LISD to bilingual and ESL teachers districtwide.

Saldivar ascended into campus leadership as assistant principal at Navarro Elementary School in 2018 for one year before serving as assistant principal at Bluebonnet Elementary School, where she currently serves.

Saldivar is also a member of the campus leadership team at Bluebonnet that has been participating in the leadership program through The Holdsworth Center.

In receiving the news of her selection, Saldivar shared, “I am humbled, honored, and extremely excited to have been selected as Carver Early Education Center’s principal. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff at Carver to provide an optimal learning experience for our young Lions and their families.”

Superintendent Mark Estrada said, “Our district has been intentional in developing high-potential leaders in our district to ensure we are unlocking potential and empowering them to thrive. We are so proud to see Ms. Saldivar take the helm at Carver Early Education Center, knowing she is well-prepared for success in leadership.”

Carver Early Education Center’s current principal, Karen Nixon, was selected to become the principal at Lockhart Junior High School at the end of this school year.

Saldivar earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from The University of North Texas and a Master of Education in Instructional Leadership and Administration from Stephen F. Austin University.