Sensei Ag coming to Lockhart Share:







By Lance Winter

Hays Caldwell EDP

Caldwell County Commissioners Court has approved a Chapter 381 economic development incentive agreement with Sensei Ag Holdings Inc. to support the City of Lockhart and the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation’s successful efforts to attract the company to the community. The project is expected to bring up to $51 million in new investment and dozens of high-paying jobs to Lockhart.

Sensei Ag Holdings has purchased a warehouse and greenhouse facilities on a 24.58-acre site at 1205 Reed Drive in Lockhart, Texas. The county’s agreement complements incentives previously approved by the City of Lockhart and reflects a collaborative approach to economic development between the city and county. The project is expected to generate new tax revenue and create permanent, full-time jobs with average annual salaries of at least $130,000.

Under the agreement, Caldwell County will provide performance-based incentives tied to job creation, wage levels, and capital investment. Incentive payments are contingent upon the company meeting established benchmarks and are capped over the life of the agreement to ensure fiscal responsibility.

“This agreement represents exactly the kind of responsible, performance-based economic development Caldwell County is focused on,” said County Judge Hoppy Haden. “Sensei’s investment strengthens our tax base, brings high-wage jobs to the community, and ensures accountability through clearly defined benchmarks.”

“This project is a strong win for Lockhart and for Caldwell County as a whole,” said Holly Malish, Lockhart’s economic development coordinator. “Sensei is bringing a significant capital investment along with well-paying jobs that align with our long-term economic development goals.”

The Sensei Farms project represents an important investment in Lockhart and underscores Caldwell County’s role in supporting city-led economic development initiatives that benefit residents countywide.