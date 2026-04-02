Sexual Violence: A public health crisis we must solve together Share:







WHEN GOING ALONG DOESN’T MEAN WANTING TO

By Andrea Chance,

HCWC Advocacy Program Director

April is both Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness month. The following article is the second article of a five-week series focusing on raising awareness about sexual assault and child abuse.

Locally, HCWC served 639 community members that experienced sexual assault or abuse and 877 children that suffered abuse and their protective caregivers.

Sexual coercion within intimate relationships is not always marked by physical violence, but that doesn’t make it harmless. When one partner uses pressure, manipulation, or subtle threats to obtain sexual activity the other person is not comfortable with, the experience is not fully consensual or freely chosen.

Even without physical force, sexual coercion can have serious emotional and psychological impacts, including fear, guilt, confusion, and lingering discomfort. Many survivors describe consenting to avoid conflict, emotional withdrawal, or anticipated consequences, which can make the harm difficult to name, both for others and for themselves.

A pressured yes is not genuine consent, and it can be an important indicator that a relationship maybe me unsafe or unhealthy. Healthy relationships require ongoing communication, respect for changing boundaries, and space for growth over time, including within marriage.

Sexual coercion has been normalized through ideas of obligation or meeting a partner’s needs, but this narrative causes real harm. Understanding consent, coercion, and healthy sexual behaviors is essential to building authentic, respectful relationships where choices are truly honored.

Throughout the month of April, in addition to this article series, HCWC will be sharing content across all our social media platforms as well as participating in community events. Be sure to follow HCWC on social media for updates on upcoming events. You can find us using the @HCWCenter handle on Facebook, Instagram, and X.