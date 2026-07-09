SH 142 paving project underway Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Drivers traveling along SH 142 should prepare for temporary delays and lane changes as paving work began Monday, July 6.

Hunter Industries is scheduled to begin paving operations on SH 142 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Church and Borchert Streets. The project will also include the construction of a new turn lane at Mockingbird Lane, which is expected to help improve traffic flow and roadway safety in the area.

Daytime paving work started on July 6 and is expected to continue for approximately two to three weeks. Once the daytime paving portion is complete, crews will move into nighttime work, which is scheduled Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. That phase is also expected to last an additional two to three weeks.

During the project, drivers can expect temporary lane closures, traffic shifts, reduced speeds, and periodic travel delays. Portable message boards have already been placed in the area to alert drivers of upcoming traffic changes and work zone conditions.

The project is expected to be completed by late September, weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to plan for extra travel time, slow down through work zones, and stay alert for crews working along the roadway. Drivers should also pay close attention to posted signs and changing traffic patterns throughout the construction period.