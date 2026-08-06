Sheriff’s office warns citizens on recent scam Share:







The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a phone scam involving individuals falsely claiming to be Sheriff Mike Lane.

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be Sheriff Lane and demanding money, threatening arrest, requesting payment to avoid legal action, or asking for personal or financial information, it is a scam.

Sheriff Mike Lane will not contact you by phone in this manner. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office does not call citizens demanding payment, requesting gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or other forms of immediate payment to resolve legal matters.

If you receive one of these calls:

•Hang up immediately. •Do not provide any personal or financial information.

•Do not send money. •If you are unsure whether a call is legitimate, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office directly using our official non-emergency phone number.

Please help protect your family, friends, and neighbors by sharing this post. Scammers often target older adults, but anyone can become a victim.

Stay alert. Stay informed. When in doubt, hang up and call us directly.