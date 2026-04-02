Sip & Stroll is Saturday in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The completion of Lockhart’s long-anticipated Downtown Revitalization Project will be celebrated in style this spring with the return of Sip & Stroll, an annual event highlighting the charm, culture, and commerce of the city’s historic square.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 4, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sip & Stroll invites residents and visitors alike to enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting, shopping, dining, and live music in the heart of downtown.

The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the Lockhart Downtown Business Association (LDBA), with proceeds supporting local businesses and ongoing efforts to enhance the downtown district.

Attendees who purchase tickets in advance will receive a branded tasting glass, event map, and tote bag, available while supplies last. Participants can check in and pick up their tasting kits beginning at 11 a.m. at the northwest corner of the Courthouse Lawn.

Dozens of participating shops around the square will offer wine tastings, with featured selections also available for purchase at local wine retailers. Beyond the tastings, visitors can explore a wide variety of food options, as restaurants throughout the square will offer special menus and promotions throughout the day.

Local boutiques and shops will also join the celebration, offering exclusive deals and a lively shopping experience. Adding to the festive atmosphere, live music performances will take place in surrounding areas, creating a vibrant backdrop for the afternoon’s activities.

Organizers say the event is not only a celebration of the revitalized downtown but also a tribute to the community spirit and small businesses that make Lockhart unique.

Sip & Stroll continues to grow each year, drawing attention to the historic square while supporting the local economy, making it a signature event for the city and a toast-worthy occasion for all who attend.