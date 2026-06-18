Soul Supporters to bring high-energy and soul to Courthouse Nights this Friday Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Get ready to dance, Lockhart. The next installment of Courthouse Nights is set for Friday, June 19, and organizers are bringing one of Central Texas’ most energetic live acts to the historic downtown square. Soul Supporters, an Austin-based band known for its powerful blend of soul, funk, blues, and R&B, will take the stage for what promises to be a memorable summer evening under the Texas sky.

Since forming in Austin, Soul Supporters has built a reputation as one of the region’s premier party bands, delivering performances that keep audiences on their feet from the first song to the last. Featuring a talented group of musicians and dynamic vocalists, the band performs a mix of classic soul favorites, funky dance tunes, blues-inspired grooves, and modern hits.

Their sound draws inspiration from legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Marvin Gaye, and Earth, Wind & Fire, while adding their own unique style and energy to every performance.

For Lockhart residents and visitors, the concert offers a chance to enjoy live music in one of the city’s most popular community events. Courthouse Nights has quickly become a favorite gathering place, bringing together families, friends, local businesses, and music lovers for free outdoor entertainment in the heart of downtown.

The event transforms the courthouse square into a lively destination filled with music, food, shopping, and community spirit. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, grab dinner from local restaurants, and spend the evening enjoying one of Central Texas’ most unique outdoor concert settings.

Soul Supporters are known for reading a crowd and creating an atmosphere that feels more like a celebration than a concert. Whether performing upbeat dance classics or soulful ballads, the band consistently delivers a high-energy show that appeals to audiences of all ages.

The June 19 concert is part of the 2026 Courthouse Nights series produced by Rach & Rhodes Presents in partnership with the City of Lockhart and local sponsors. The series has become a staple of the downtown entertainment scene, attracting thousands of visitors throughout the season.

With summer officially underway and one of Austin’s favorite soul and funk bands headed to town, organizers expect another strong turnout for the free community event. If the band’s reputation is any indication, concertgoers may want to wear comfortable shoes, because standing still when Soul Supporters take the stage might be nearly impossible.