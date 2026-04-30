Students learn about recycling and fashion Share:







Navarro Elementary students turned recycling into a runway recently.

The Navarro “Trashion Show” brought creativity, confidence, and sustainability together in the best way. From bold designs to standout runway walks, the Navarro Lions showed off some seriously impressive looks made from recycled materials.

LISD gives a big thank you to all of the designers, models, staff, and families who made this event such a success. The creativity on display was next level and a perfect way to celebrate Earth Day.