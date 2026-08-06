Ten Commandments posters donated to Lockhart ISD Share:









Pictured, Patrick O’Connor, Luz Riley, Tom Riley, Kathy Haigler, Christi Ramos, Glenn Haigler, Erica Saucedo. Photo submitted.

Last week, the Caldwell County Republican Party delivered 450 laminated copies of the Ten Commandments to Lockhart Independent School District. Additional posters are expected to be delivered to ensure that every classroom in the district receives one, including classrooms planned for Seawillow Middle School, which remains under construction.

The posters are intended to comply with Senate Bill 10, passed during the 89th Texas Legislature. The law permits, but does not require, school districts to purchase qualifying posters. However, schools are required to accept and display donated posters that meet the law’s specifications and contain no additional content.

In April 2026, the full Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Rabbi Nathan v. Alamo Heights ISD that Senate Bill 10 does not violate the U.S. Constitution. A separate lawsuit was filed in Harris County on July 30, 2026, seeking to block the law. While the request for a temporary restraining order remains pending, Senate Bill 10 continues to be enforceable.