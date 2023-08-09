Terry Leon Riddle Share:







Terry Leon Riddle passed away at the age of 80 years old on August 1, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on September 2, 1942, in Laredo, Texas to Monroe Alton Riddle and Eleanor Marie Gamble Riddle.

Terry began his career working for Humble Oil Refining Company in Freer Texas in 1964. In 1972 Humble became known as Exxon where he worked 43 years as an electrician at the King Ranch Gas Plant as well as in the fields all over South Texas.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; sister Karen Kay Smalley; brother-in-law Jack Smalley; sister-in-law Lena Pearl Riddle; uncles Preston Leon Riddle, Clyde Riddle, Pedro Riddle, and Oscar Riddle; aunts Elva Riddle, Ava Riddle, Vera Riddle and Vernie Riddle; and stepson Kristian Keith Perkins.

Terry is survived by his wife of 54 years Roberta Perkins Riddle, daughters Michelle Renee Riddle and Kerri Ann Riddle Spykes; grandson Dylan Scott Spykes; stepsons Kevin Scott Perkins (Sarah) and Kurtis Bruce Perkins; grandchildren Jaquelyn Nix (Andrew), Bethany Anne Dillinger, Trent Kristian Perkins and Brady Scott Perkins; great grandchildren James, Silas, Sadie and

Piper Nix; Isibel & Harley Dillinger; Beau and Evie Perkins; Brylie Howell and Staleigh Crigger; brothers, Alton Wayne Riddle and Russell Doyle Riddle; nephew and niece Michael and Claudette Smalley.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Holmgreen Mortuary followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. A Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Bunton Cemetery

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Wayne Riddle, Russell Riddle, Kevin Perkins, Kurtis Perkins, Trent Perkins, and Dylan Spykes.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 East Main, Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www,holmgreenmortuary.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.