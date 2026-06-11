Texas A&M Forest Service awards $29 million to Texas fire departments Share:







COLLEGE STATION, Texas—

Texas A&M Forest Service recently approved $29.3 million in funding for grants to Texas volunteer fire departments through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

In the fourth funding round of the year, the program awarded 531 grants addressing volunteer fire department requests for personal protective equipment, slip-on units, fire and rescue equipment, water tenders, small brush trucks and training aids.

Texas A&M Forest Service has administered the grant program under the Texas Legislature since 2002. Recognizing Texas volunteer fire department’s critical ongoing needs for vehicles, equipment, safety gear and training, the 89th Texas Legislature appropriated approximately $88 million in funding for the biennium (fiscal years 2026-27)—the most ever allocated—to keep up with annual demand.

Texas uses a tiered approach to wildfire response, establishing local fire departments and counties as the first on the scene. More than 85% of Texas fire departments are volunteer though and grant funding helps maintain well-trained staff, safe and equipped firefighters.

“With increased funding from the Legislature, we’ve been able to provide support to more volunteer fire departments than ever before,” said Jason Keiningham, Texas A&M Forest Service Capacity Building Department Head. “We’re proud to do everything in our power to help our partners in the fire service.”

Thanks to a historic investment by the 89th Texas Legislature to increase biennium funding and fund over $192 million for outstanding unfunded requests, the program has awarded a total of $225 million in fiscal year 2026 thus far.

Texas fire departments can access critical resources through FireConnect, a modernized, centralized database managed by Texas A&M Forest Service. Designed to enhance operational and administrative effectiveness, FireConnect serves as a streamlined portal where departments can apply for state- and federally funded grants and assistance. Beyond financial support, the platform acts as a statewide directory for public and interagency use, offering a portal for incident reporting and a searchable equipment database. This new feature can help agencies during complex, fast-moving emergencies rapidly identify and secure the mutual aid equipment needed to protect Texas communities.

The following local departments received grants.

•Luling Fire Department Caldwell Water Tender $ 300,000.00

•Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Caldwell Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 2 5,000.00

•McMahan Volunteer Fire Department Caldwell Slip-On Unit $ 4 5,000.00