Texas A&M honors Margo Dailey

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University dedicated a reflection tree and bench to honor the memory and legacy of Lockhart native, the late Margo K. Dailey (Class of ’94). The former Texas A&M University student and Brazos Valley educator was a member of our Dean’s Development Council, where she advocated for future Aggie teachers until she passed away in 2022.

Loved ones gathered for the dedication outside Harrington Education Tower on April 23, including Margo’s husband, Chris. The two met while studying at Texas A&M and went on to establish Dailey Electric in College Station, Houston and ockhart. Chris joined A&M’s Dean’s Development Council in Margo’s honor.

SEHD (School of Education & Human Development) Dean Michael A. de Miranda said the tree and bench are forever a part of the Aggie experience. “Future generations of students can use and appreciate these symbols of Margo’s legacy and her love for teaching and service,” de Miranda said.