Local Entertainment Calendar







Wednesday, May 22

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.

The PEARL

Good and Wicked CD release, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, May 24

The PEARL

TBA, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Lockhart State Park

Golf for Beginners 1, 8:30 a.m.

Edible Plants Walk, 10 a.m.

Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Block Printing Basics, 2 p.m.

Owl Prowl, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Lockhart State Park

Intro to Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.

The PEARL

Mandy Rowen, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.